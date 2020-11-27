UrduPoint.com
India Loses MiG-29K Trainer Aircraft In Arabian Sea

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

India loses MiG-29K trainer aircraft in Arabian sea

The reports say that pilot has survived while search operation for the aircraft by both air and surface units is underway.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) A MiG-29K trainer aircraft of the Indian Navy crashed over Arabian Sea on Thursday evening, the reports said on Friday.

The pilot, however, survived.

According to Indian Navy, search operation by air and surface units were underway for second pilot.

The reports said that the incident took place at around 5 pm in the Arabian sea. They said that the authorities ordered high-level investigation of the matter.

“A MiG-29K trainer aircraft operating at sea met with an accident at about 1700 hrs on 26 November. One pilot has been recovered and search by air and surface units in progress for the second pilot. An inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” the Indian Navy was quoted by NDTV as saying.

A fleet of over 40 MiG-29K fighter aircraft based out of Goa was sent for training purposes and also operated from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier.

