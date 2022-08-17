India-made anti-tank landmine defused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The bomb disposal squad defused a high-intensity Indian made anti-tank landmine from a local Nullah Dek near village Teetar.

Local senior officials said that the landmine weighed 18 Pounds, which had reached here from India in the recent flood waters.

Some local people spotted the landmine and informed the local police. The Police and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot and seized the mine and defused it.