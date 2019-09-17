India makes Kashmir graveyard: Mishaal Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Mishaal Malik, wife of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (KJLF) leader Yaseen Malik, claimed on Tuesday that she was informed through her sources as India was intended to prolong the curfew in the valley for a year which proved India's plan to turn the valley into an open jail.

This she said on Tuesday while expressing her concern over the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that Kashmir issue has become a global matter as the world community as well demanded justice for the innocent Kashmiris.

She said that United Nations should refer this issue to International Court of Justice to manage the relief for the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir, peace keeping forces must intervene to save the people of Kashmir from the brutal acts of Indian occupied forces as India seemed to turn the valley into a graveyard.

"It is a battle for the self-determination so all human rights commissions should get engage to provide medical facilities to ailing people in the valley," she said.