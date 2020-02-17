UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Makes 'Strong Demarche' Against Erdogan's Remarks On Kashmir - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:11 PM

India Makes 'Strong Demarche' Against Erdogan's Remarks on Kashmir - Foreign Ministry

The Indian Foreign Ministry has issued an official protest in response to Ankara following the recent comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in the Jammu & Kashmir region, the ministry's spokesman, Raveesh Kuma, said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Indian Foreign Ministry has issued an official protest in response to Ankara following the recent comments by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the situation in the Jammu & Kashmir region, the ministry's spokesman, Raveesh Kuma, said on Monday.

During his two-day visit to Pakistan last week, President Erdogan compared the developments in Kashmir with his country's resistance to the incursion by the Allied powers during World War I.

"India has made a strong demarche with the Turkish Government on the remarks made by President Erdogan on the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir during his recent visit to Islamabad... The demarche was made by Secretary (West) [Vikas Swarup] to the Ambassador of Turkey in New Delhi earlier today," Kumar said.

The spokesperson pushed against Erdogan's comments, calling them undiplomatic and historically illiterate.

"These remarks reflect neither an understanding of history nor of the conduct of diplomacy. They distort events of the past to advance a narrow minded view of the present," he stated.

Decades-long tensions in the region mounted in August when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Protest Turkey Visit Jammu New Delhi Ankara Tayyip Erdogan August World War Government

Recent Stories

Vitamin D boosts recovery from burn injury

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) establishes b ..

2 minutes ago

Four drug-pushers arrested in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Storm Dennis wreaks havoc across UK, parts of Fran ..

2 minutes ago

Neymar back from injury for Dortmund clash

2 minutes ago

European Council President Highlights Role of EU-U ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.