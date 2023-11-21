Open Menu

India Making Kashmiri Youth Drug Addicts: Attique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 21 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir's former prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has vehemently condemned the Indian plot

of making Kashmiri youth drug addicts as part of occupation forces ugly plan to physically disable the younger

generation in the Valley.

"It is outright condemnable anti-human scheming to render a population disabled, he said in his World Children's

Day observed Monday in Jammu and Kashmir state," he said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

"I once again urge the civilized world, the human rights organizations to help foil Kashmiri youth drug addiction

conspiracy in India-held parts of J&K state. Kashmiris reject the presence of Indian occupation machinery as forcible

aliens.

Because of this open rejection, India has given the control of Held Kashmir to over one million armed forces.

India is distorting the cultural identity of the Kashmiris as part of her demographic change move. I urge the human

rights organizations to visit Held Kashmir and help foil Indian conspiracy of Kashmiri cultural decimation," he appealed.

Attique, also head of All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, appealed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

to take urgent notice of this ugly Indian scheming as Kashmir, being an international dispute, is part of the UN's global responsibility.

"It is the height of arrogance that the 1948 Kashmir resolutions of the UNSC could not be materialized because of Indian obduracy", Sardar Attique Khan, stressed in his statement.

