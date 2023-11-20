India martyred 919 children in last thirty-five years in IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Indian forces in their unabated acts of state terrorism and gross human rights violations martyred 919 children during the last thirty-five years in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of World Children’s Day, today, said the children are the worst victims of India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. It revealed that 919 children are among the 96,274 people martyred by the troops and paramilitary and police personnel since January 01, 1989, till date.

The report said that the killing of civilians by the forces rendered 107,934 children orphaned in the occupied territory.

It said that thousands of people, including school boys and girls, were also injured by pellets fired by Indian troops on peaceful protesters. It added that hundreds of persons including 19-month-old Hiba Jan, 4-year-old Zuhra Majeed, 8-year-old Asif Rashid, 8-year-old Owais Ahmad, 10-year-old Asif Ahmad Sheikh and 13-year-old Mir Arafat lost their eyesight to totally and partially due to pellets fired by Indian forces in the territory.

The report said a large number of school boys are among thousands of Kashmiris arrested since the military and police siege when India scrapped the special status of IIOJK in August 2019.

The report said that children in IIOJK are traumatized for life by watching their loved ones getting killed in front of their eyes which has left an adverse impact on Kashmiri children’s physical and psychological health.

The report said the global community must not forget the plight of IIOJK children and Indian regime and its Hindutva military and police establishment must be pressurized to uphold international obligations for the promotion and protection of the rights of children in IIOJK.

It maintained that conscientious people must raise their voices for the rights of the Kashmiri children, adding that on World Children’s Day, the global community must not forget the plight of the children of IIOJK.