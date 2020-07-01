UrduPoint.com
India May Sabotage Regional Peace To Divert Attention From Domestic Failures: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:53 PM

India may sabotage regional peace to divert attention from domestic failures: Qureshi

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said India might sabotage the regional peace just to divert attention from its domestic failures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said India might sabotage the regional peace just to divert attention from its domestic failures.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Pakistan's Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, said Pakistan was constantly keeping the world community updated on the law and order situation in the region.

He reiterated that durable peace and stability in Afghanistan was inevitable for the development of the whole region. Considering it a collective responsibility, Pakistan had sincerely played a reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process that had also been recognized across the world.

Pakistan would keep up its efforts for regional stability, including peace in Afghanistan, the minister added.\932

