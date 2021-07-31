(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said, Indian media is worried about Imran Khan's victory in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) general elections and engaged in a malicious campaign against Pakistan by showing statements of Maryam Safdar and other PML-N leaders.

"The letter from the European parliamentarians is a blunt response to India's barbarism as well as the incompetent PML-N's "sell Kashmir" propaganda," he said in a series of tweets on Saturday.

He said, Imran Khan being true ambassador highlighted the Kashmir issues across the world and it was debated in parliaments around the world.

He said the Kashmir issue has been discussed three times in the Security Council while UN High Commission issued two reports. "This is a testimony to Imran Khan's successful foreign policy," he said.