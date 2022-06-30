(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :India media has created a hype on behest of the Modi government to implicate Pakistan and Pakistani nationals in the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajhastan.

The analysts have dubbed it as an internal matter of India, which is a consequence of Hindutva driven anti-minorities policies of the Modi government and inaction on its part against perpetrators of hate speech and blasphemy.

The video recording of the murder and beheading of a Hindu tailor in Rajasthan, who allegedly insulted the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and subsequent public confession of two alleged killers, has been regarded as a highly reprehensible act by Muslims in India.

However, the manner in which the whole process took place has raised suspicions. The content that started appearing on social media within minutes of uploading the murder video definitely points to a well-thought-out plan.

From this whole incident, Modi government has successfully established one thing. i.e, the Muslims who were the oppressed ones in India till yesterday and the weakest class have suddenly been turned into terrorists and oppressors.

The history of the Modi government is open before the world. Whenever internal affairs deteriorate, it goes to any lengths to divert attention from them.

The Pulwama false flag operation was carried out to divert attention from Rafale scam. Also, to discredit the Sikhs, the Modi government had its own people attack the Gurdwara in Kabul.

The experts stress that the Modi government must stop this heinous game now and call for holding an independent investigation into this incident.

There is also a need to stop hate campaigns against Muslims and islam in India, especially on social media.

Ignoring the recent incidents of blasphemy in the name of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the patronage and encouragement of these incidents at the government level can lead to many more such incidents.

Pakistan, at various occasions, has expressed deep concern about the growing wave of Islamophobia throughout the India. It also has emphasized that the patronage and encouragement by the government of India in such cases is a very dangerous trend.