"India Miscalculated Pakistan's Silence", KPK Governor Praises PAF Response
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its strong defense response against
India, saying India's miscalculation of Pakistan's silence as weakness was met with a powerful awakening and a resolute response.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that while Pakistan believes in dialogue and peace, the world remained silent and misjudged our silence as weakness.
He emphasized that Pakistan has the right to defend itself and will utilize this right in the best possible way at the most opportune time.
Kundi also expressed full trust in Pakistan's military leadership, saying they responded comprehensively and effectively.
"We have full trust in our military leadership, which responded comprehensively, he said, adding, we will utilize our right to defend ourselves in the best possible way and if India does not cease its actions, further responses will follow."
Recent Stories
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Info Advisor denies Indian media report of attack on Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
"India Miscalculated Pakistan's Silence", KPK governor praises PAF response6 minutes ago
-
India will face severe consequences if aggression continues, Sanaullah warns26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan triumphs over India's aggression: Federal Minister Law36 minutes ago
-
Dar apprises Saudi FM of prevailing situation, Pakistan's response to Indian aggression36 minutes ago
-
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack44 minutes ago
-
AC carried out inspection of petrol pumps46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields49 minutes ago
-
PM briefs President about Indian aggression, Pakistan response through Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos56 minutes ago
-
PM thanks Bilawal Bhutto for support on Military response to Indian aggression56 minutes ago
-
PM engages political leaders amid rising tensions with India; hails military response1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago