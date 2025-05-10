Open Menu

"India Miscalculated Pakistan's Silence", KPK Governor Praises PAF Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

"India Miscalculated Pakistan's Silence", KPK governor praises PAF response

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Governor KPK Faisal Karim Kundi Saturday praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its strong defense response against

India, saying India's miscalculation of Pakistan's silence as weakness was met with a powerful awakening and a resolute response.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stated that while Pakistan believes in dialogue and peace, the world remained silent and misjudged our silence as weakness.

He emphasized that Pakistan has the right to defend itself and will utilize this right in the best possible way at the most opportune time.

Kundi also expressed full trust in Pakistan's military leadership, saying they responded comprehensively and effectively.

"We have full trust in our military leadership, which responded comprehensively, he said, adding, we will utilize our right to defend ourselves in the best possible way and if India does not cease its actions, further responses will follow."

Recent Stories

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

49 minutes ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

2 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

15 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

15 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

15 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

15 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan