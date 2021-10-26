India miserably fails to suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle despite unbridled atrocities in held valley: Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday said that despite worst atrocities unleashed by Indian government and Army against innocent and unarmed people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Kashmiri people had not lost their morale but their struggle for independence had further strengthened.

In his special message in connection with 'Kashmir Black Day' being observed on October 27, he said that the ongoing atrocities against innocent Kashmiri people, including women and children, in IIOJK by the Indian government had embarrassed democratic traditions and humanity.

He said the Indian government and Army had been committing all sorts of atrocities and brutalities against Kashmiri people, even turned the occupied territory into a world's largest prison where the oppressed Kashmiris had been confined to their homes and deprived of all basic amenities.

He deplored the role of world communities and international justice and human rights organizations for ignoring the blatant violation of human rights in the illegally held valley.

The governor said that by abolishing the special status of occupied Kashmir, India was strengthening its Hindu ideology and prolonging the hatred against Muslims by settling Hindus in the Occupied Kashmir valley, which was tantamount to depriving the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination and citizenship.

Shah Farman said that no matter how many atrocities and tactics India uses, it would never succeed in its nefarious designs of genocide of the majority Muslim population and its brutal occupation of the occupied valley.

He assured solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris on behalf of himself and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would continue supporting their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in getting their just demand of getting right to self determination.

The governor appealed to the international community to play its effective and imperative role in resolving a global dispute over occupied Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and to get the oppressed Kashmiri people liberated from the wrathful tyranny and atrocities of India.

Farman reiterated the resolve of the government and people of Pakistan to continue moral and diplomatic support to the struggle of Kashmiri people in getting independence from illegal Indian occupation by using their right to self-determination.