India Misleading World With False Kashmir Narrative To Undermine Freedom Struggle: APHC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs is promoting a fabricated and misleading narrative to discredit the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people and tarnish the image of the Hurriyat leadership.
The APHC, however, made it clear that New Delhi’s malicious designs are destined to fail.
According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited IIOJK, has granted a free hand to Indian forces and intelligence agencies to use every brutal tactic in order to intimidate peaceful Kashmiris and force them to abandon their indigenous freedom movement.
He noted that a renewed propaganda campaign is underway targeting the Hurriyat leadership, with black laws are being indiscriminately invited to harass, coerce and force leaders into issuing statements under duress. “The Indian government has launched a systematic campaign of disinformation, seeking to crush a peaceful, legitimate movement through sheer force,” Minhas said.
He emphasized that over 5,000 Kashmiris, including top Hurriyat leaders, are currently imprisoned in jails and torture centers across India, a clear proof of New Delhi’s repressive policy in the occupied territory. Despite these oppressive tactics, Minhas said, India has failed to break the resolve of the resistance leadership, who remain unwavering in their commitment to the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.
He underscored that the international community continues to recognize Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory, and no amount of Indian disinformation can alter this established reality.
He said that the people of Kashmir are waging a peaceful struggle to fulfill the promises made to them by the global community, adding their unwavering resolve has left India frustrated and panicked. He stressed that the sacrifices being made by the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination will never go in vain.
Minhas urged the people of IIOJK to remain alert to India’s divisive tactics and to strengthen unity within their ranks to defeat all conspiracies against the freedom movement.
He reiterated that the Kashmir dispute is an undeniable political reality, and without its resolution, lasting peace and stability in South Asia will remain a distant dream.
The APHC also strongly condemned the ongoing cordon and search operations, illegal confiscation of Kashmiri Muslims’ properties, and the arbitrary dismissal of government employees, calling these repressive actions “a damning indictment of India’s so-called democracy.”
He called on the United Nations to take notice of India’s ongoing violations of international laws and human rights abuses in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and to exert pressure on Indian leadership for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.
