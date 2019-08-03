UrduPoint.com
India Misses Out Chance Of Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 01:23 PM

India misses out chance of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India missed out the chance of consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav as Pakistan made it clear that the meeting will be held on Friday at 3pm but India also imposed conditions on Pakistan's sincere offer.According to media reports,

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd August, 2019) India missed out the chance of consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav as Pakistan made it clear that the meeting will be held on Friday at 3pm but India also imposed conditions on Pakistan's sincere offer.According to media reports, India has lost the opportunity of consular access to its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav when it sent its response to Pakistan two hours prior the meeting raising objections to the Pakistani offer.According to sources, India had sought unimpeded access to its spy but unimpeded access to any spy could not be granted under any law.

Response to Indian condition will be given after comprehensive consultation.

Sources said that fate of a new date for consular access to Indian navy officer will be decided in the consultation.On July 17, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rejected remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Kulbhushan Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.Announcing the verdict Judge Abdulqavi Ahmed Yousaf told Pakistan to review the death sentence for an alleged Indian spy, saying Islamabad violated his rights to consular visits.The court, in its verdict, rejected a number of Indian demands including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

