India Mocked Human Rights Day By Discriminatory Citizenship Bill : Dr Firdous Ashiq

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:01 PM

India mocked human rights day by discriminatory citizenship bill : Dr Firdous Ashiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq said on Wednesday that on the day the world was observing international human rights days, India was making its mockery by introducing discriminatory Citizenship Bill.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that this step was an attack on the rights of minorities by fascist Modi government and a manifestation of anti- Muslim policies.

She said that Modi by converting India into hardline Hindu state has buried Gandhi's India and proved that Quaid-e- Azam's two-nation theory was right.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the controversial citizenship bill has exposed the claims of so called Indian democracy and secularism.

She said it was not a legislation, but a conspiracy to impose Hindutva ideology in the entire region and open interference in internal affairs of the neighbouring country.

She urged the international community to raise voice against human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir and this discriminatory law.

