India Moving Towards Genocide Of Muslims: President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 12:09 AM

India moving towards genocide of Muslims: President

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said India was moving towards a 'mob' genocide of Muslims, encouraged by the silence of the Modi government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said India was moving towards a 'mob' genocide of Muslims, encouraged by the silence of the Modi government.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he quoted the prominent intellectual Noam Chomsky who had stated that India was turning Muslims into persecuted minority.

"Scary violence in the cities. India is moving towards a 'mob' genocide of Muslims, encouraged by the silence of 'look-the-other-way' Modi Government of Gujrat-massacre experience," the President tweeted.

