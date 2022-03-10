UrduPoint.com

India Must Be Held Accountable For Crimes In IIOJ&K: FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2022 | 11:53 AM

India must be held accountable for crimes in IIOJ&K: FM

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for continuous monitoring of the grave human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and measures to address it.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood has stressed that India must be held accountable for its illegal actions and serious crimes in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Islamabad, he also called for continuous monitoring of the grave human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and measures to address it.

He particularly highlighted the increasing violations in IIOJ&K with respect to illegal demographic changes, attacks on human rights defenders, extra judicial killings, fake encounters and destruction of property and the clear pattern of impunity enjoyed by Indian occupation forces under draconian laws.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the international community should also fulfil its commitments of humanitarian and economic assistance to the Afghan people. He pointed out that the Afghan people are in dire need of international assistance and support to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown.

Acknowledging the international community's expectations from Afghanistan regarding human rights, the Foreign Minister said the Afghan authorities should be constructively engaged.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's continued cooperation with the UN Human Rights machinery for the promotion and protection of all human rights and realization of sustainable development agenda.

