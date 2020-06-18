India must be held accountable for HR violations rather than facilitated at UN: FO

Pakistan on Thursday said that the Indian election to non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council raised a fundamental question as a country with the credential of being consistent violator of the Security Council's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir must be held accountable rather than facilitated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Thursday said that the Indian election to non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council raised a fundamental question as a country with the credential of being consistent violator of the Security Council's resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir must be held accountable rather than facilitated.

"We congratulate the Ireland, Norway and Mexico on their election to Security Council. The election of India however raises fundamental questions The Indian actions in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and beyond are the fundamental negation of the purposes and principles of the UN charter. India is a consistent violator of UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. And rather than facilitated a country with such credentials must be held accountable. India must be asked to abide by the resolution of the UN Security Council," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in her weekly press briefing.

She said the UN Charter had entrusted the UNSC with the Primary responsibility for maintenance of international peace and security.The charter stipulates that in discharging this responsibility on behalf of the member states, the Council shall act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN. "This is the touchstone for the Council's credibility and legitimacy." Contrarily, she said India stood in flagrant violations of several resolution of the UNSC that prescribed the UN supervised plebiscites to enable the people of IOJK to exercise their fundamental right to self determination.

She said India's gross and systemic violations of the human rights in IOJK had been extensively documented by international human rights and humanitarian organizations as well as the Office of the Commissioner of Human Rights in its reports.

"India has incarcerated eight million Kashmiris including top Kashmiri leader with 900,000 occupation troops. The people of the IOJK have been suffering under inhuman lockdown and military siege for over 10 months following India's illegal and unilateral action of August 5, 2019," she remarked.

The spokesperson said despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the region had been turned into large prison and India had persistently defied the requests to allow international monitors to the IOJK.

She said while the world was grappled with the COVID pandemic, India was busy unabashedly advancing the RSS-BJP inspired extremist Hindutva ideology with the perpetuated human rights violations against minorities in in India particularly the Muslims.

She said the imposition of discriminatory citizenship amendment act, initiation of national register of citizenship process, targeted killings of Muslims and repeated pogroms in Mumbai in 1993, Gujarat in 2002 and New Delhi in February 2020 were the various facets of this phenomenon.

She said India had routinely used aggression seeking to coerce its neighbors and had employed terrorism at one time or another as state policy to destabilize every�neighboring state.

"India's so called 5S approach in the UN Security Council is only a smoke screen to mask the arrogant, belligerent and confrontational side of India. Perhaps India will do well to consider another Sthat is Satya or truth - the truth of Indian oppression, aggression and occupation of Jummu and Kashmir which cannot be covered up by false espousals," she remarked.

The spokesperson said Pakistan would continue to be working with the rest of the members of the Security Council in advancing the objectives of international peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

She also congratulated Turkish Ambassador as Volkan Bozkir of Turkey on his election as President of 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

She said consequent to the efforts by the government and the foreign missions, 82, 462 Pakistani nationals had so far been repatriated from 73 countries.