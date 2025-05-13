India must choose peace over hostility: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, said on Tuesday that Pakistan has demonstrated its ability to defend itself effectively in the face of external threats.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that India faced defeat at the hands of Pakistan’s armed forces and global humiliation.

Commenting on Modi's speech, he said that his speech reflected denial and detachment from global realities.

His every word echoed the voice of his own defeat. Such profound disgrace cannot be washed away with empty rhetoric, he added.

He further said that India’s fate is currently in the hands of a person whose actions have led to its international isolation.

The senator added that even the previously settled Indus Waters Treaty has been politicized by India, while terrorism remains a mutual concern requiring serious dialogue.

He further said that lasting peace hinges on resolving the core issue of Kashmir in accordance with the will of the people and United Nations resolutions. “This conflict cannot be resolved through threats, blame games, drones, missiles or even nuclear weapons,” he said. “Only dialogue can lead to lasting solutions that benefit the people on both sides.”

Answering a question regarding dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that in his personal view PTI was never structurally prepared for genuine negotiations. He remarked that PTI’s politics revolve around a single individual and must move beyond hate-driven rhetoric if it is to engage democratically.