India Must Choose Peace Over Hostility: Irfan Siddiqui
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Senator Irfan Siddiqui, parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, said on Tuesday that Pakistan has demonstrated its ability to defend itself effectively in the face of external threats.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said that India faced defeat at the hands of Pakistan’s armed forces and global humiliation.
Commenting on Modi's speech, he said that his speech reflected denial and detachment from global realities.
His every word echoed the voice of his own defeat. Such profound disgrace cannot be washed away with empty rhetoric, he added.
He further said that India’s fate is currently in the hands of a person whose actions have led to its international isolation.
The senator added that even the previously settled Indus Waters Treaty has been politicized by India, while terrorism remains a mutual concern requiring serious dialogue.
He further said that lasting peace hinges on resolving the core issue of Kashmir in accordance with the will of the people and United Nations resolutions. “This conflict cannot be resolved through threats, blame games, drones, missiles or even nuclear weapons,” he said. “Only dialogue can lead to lasting solutions that benefit the people on both sides.”
Answering a question regarding dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that in his personal view PTI was never structurally prepared for genuine negotiations. He remarked that PTI’s politics revolve around a single individual and must move beyond hate-driven rhetoric if it is to engage democratically.
Recent Stories
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
More Stories From Pakistan
-
India must choose peace over hostility: Irfan Siddiqui2 minutes ago
-
Truck strikes rickshaw on motorway, driver killed2 minutes ago
-
Joint welfare drive launched for poor, disabled citizens2 minutes ago
-
Plantation of fruit-bearing plants made compulsory in govt’s building12 minutes ago
-
Work accelerated on RRR to meet December 2025 deadline12 minutes ago
-
Pak Armed Forces earned global respect, foiled Indian nefarious designs: Shehla12 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on Governor Baluchistan12 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp organized by Police, Jannat Aziz Eye Hospital22 minutes ago
-
RIUJ organizes seminar at NPC to honour journalists' struggle22 minutes ago
-
Couple, 2 children found murdered in home buried22 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews dengue situation, pays tribute to Pak armed forces22 minutes ago
-
Kohat police hold farewell for transferred officers22 minutes ago