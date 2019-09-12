India must end curfew, atrocities in Kashmir: Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Wednesday urged Indian government of Narendra Modi to end curfew and stop atrocities in Kashmir.

Talking to media men during his visit to the residence of deceased cricket leg spinner legend Abdul Qadir here, he said Indians had no option but to give Kashmiris right to self determination.

To a question, he said the whole world was condemning the worst human rights violations and Kashmiri genocide in Kashmir.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar termed the support of 58 countries at UN Human Rights council, of Pakistani narrative at Kashmir, a big diplomatic success.

To another query, Sarwar said the government was fighting the case of Kashmiris all over the world and Pakistan had achieved big success at the UN's Human Rights Council over Kashmir issue and their was no doubt that with the passage of time India's atrocities and plans against regional peace were getting exposed and the support for Kashmiris was increasing.

Responding to a question, he said that India should step back from its rigid approach to end curfew and give Kashmiris their freedom according to the UN resolutions.

Under the leadership of Imran Khan, the Government of Pakistan was standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiris and Prime Minister Imran Khan would unveil the facts of Indian atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris during his address at the UN, he added.

Earlier, expressing his grief over the death of renowned cricketing legend Abdul Qadir, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the void of his absence could never be filled and whole nation shared the grief of the family of the deceased.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the family of Abdul Qadir soon to offer his condolences and government would name the road outside his house after Abdul Qadir, and would take steps in this regard.

He said that he had visited office of Abdul Qadir in the past, where he experienced latter's love for the country and PM Imran Khan. He said Abdul Qadir always talked about the progress of Pakistan and its welfare, whole nation was paying their homage to the cricketing legend.