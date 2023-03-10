UrduPoint.com

India Must End Illegal Occupation Of Jammu And Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Jammu and Kashmir has never been, nor will ever be India's "integral part" and India must end its illegal occupation of the disputed territory and let Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir has never been, nor will ever be India's "integral part" and India must end its illegal occupation of the disputed territory and let Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

Lieutenant Governor of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Manoj Sinha recently falsely claimed that Azad Kashmir was an integral part of India. He also said that the dream of Akhand Bharat will be a reality in the coming times.

According to political analysts, this statement is yet another manifestation of Indian leaders' aggressive designs, which remain a constant threat to regional peace and stability.

These claims can neither change the facts of history nor the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir that remains an internationally recognized disputed territory. India should stop resorting to false and misleading assertions.

The analysts say as for the boasts of "Akhand Bharat", the gratuitous assertion is nothing but a manifestation of the 'Hindutva' majoritarian agenda of India's ruling dispensation and its revisionist and expansionist mindset that seeks to subjugate the identity and culture of its neighboring countries as well as its own religious minorities.

The Indian leaders would be well advised not to indulge in political rhetoric against other countries merely to further their divisive and parochial political agenda.

Pakistan has time and again urged the United Nations, its human rights machinery as well as member states to counsel India to rescind its illegal and unilateral actions taken since 5th August 2019, end forthwith its gross human rights violations of the Kashmiri people, provide access to independent organizations and comply with its international human rights obligations.

According to an annual report of the Legal Forum for Kashmir (LFK), in 2022, at least 312 killings in different incidents of state violence in IIOJK occurred which include; the killing of at least 181 freedom fighters and 45 extra-judicial killings of civilians from January to December 2022.

During this period, at least 199 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) and Cordon and Destroy Operations (CADOs) were conducted by the Indian military and paramilitary forces.

At least 116 encounters took place between Indian Armed Forces and the freedom fighters of Kashmir. During these CASOs, vandalism and destruction of nearly 212 civilian properties were reported.

In IIOJK, the media continued to be at the receiving end of the pressure, intimidation, and harassment by the Indian authorities in 2022.

The freedom of the press continues to be further curtailed by the 'revolving-door' arrests of many journalists and editors of local media outlets.

In addition, the right to access information continues to be severely restricted with more than 164 instances of internet blockades from January to December 2022.

