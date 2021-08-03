UrduPoint.com

India Must End Terrorism Against Kashmiris For Regional Peace: Governor Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the Indian government to end unabated terrorism against the hapless Kashmiri Muslims of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and give them right to self-determination for a durable peace in the region.

Talking to Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said India must resolve the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations (UN) resolutions, adding that it could not dupe the world on the rightful freedom struggle of Kashmiri people.

"Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and Kashmir Exploitation Day will be observed on August 5 to mark 729-day lockdown in the IIOJK in gross violation of human rights and right to self-determination", he said.

The Punjab Governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been successful in raising Kashmir issue internationally, adding that the world community was well aware of the atrocities being committed by the ruthless Indian forces against the Kashmiris. He said that 220 million Pakistanis stand with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

On Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan was making every possible effort in the Afghanistan peace process, adding that the Afghan government must fulfill its responsibility for the success of peace process as well as peace in the region.

He said those conspiring to destabilize Pakistan would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs, urging the ulema to play their positive role in the maintenance of peace during the holy month of Muharram.

Regarding maintaining peace in Muharram, he said scholars of all schools of thought must work together for inter-faith harmony during Muharram, adding that government agencies were fully mobilized to ensure law and order in the country during the holy month.

Hailing Punjab government's efforts towards inter-faith harmony and tolerance, he said efforts to promote religious harmony, eradicate sectarianism and curb hate speech on social media during Muharram were unprecedented. He warned that law would come into force and strict action would be taken against any violation of code of conduct under Paigham-i-Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Syed Saeed Al Hassan Shah said all institutions including Ulemawere united for the promotion of religious harmony in the province.

