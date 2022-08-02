India must have to kneel down before freedom movement in Kashmir: Lawmaker

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Ahmad Hussain Dehr said India must have to kneel down before unabated struggle of indigenous people of Kashmir to give it freedom.

Talking to APP, he said the whole world now had acknowledged that this was indigenous youth-led movement which had become stronger and stronger as the time went by.

He said Indian government's misguided efforts to change demographic composition of the state and rights of minority communities in India.

He pointed out that India was desperately trying to divert attention of global community from this blood stained reality of Kashmir. Following this, it has intensified cross- border firing along the line of control and pretending to be a major "victim" of cross border terrorism from Pakistan.

He said there have been debates in the Parliaments of many countries and civil society in Europe and North America which had mobilized public support to force India to halt the bloodshed in Kashmir.

In this game of brinkmanship, he said, the Indian narrative was totally rejected.

"It is now widely acknowledged that Pakistan itself is a much bigger victim of terrorism including that sponsored by India."He said Pakistan has achieved commendable success in tackling the menace of terrorism and extremism.