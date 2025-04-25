India Must Respect Indus Waters Treaty, Avoid Aggressive Policies: Humayun Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leader Humayun Khan has strongly cautioned India against any attempt to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), stating that unilateral modifications to this historic agreement are unacceptable.
Expressing serious concerns over India's aggressive posture, he emphasized that such an approach poses significant risks to regional peace and stability.
Highlighting recent developments, the PPP leader pointed to India's efforts to delay the 2024 meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission as particularly alarming.
He asserted that these actions represent a deliberate attempt to weaken the treaty's implementation, constituting both a violation of international law and a potential catalyst for heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
Hamayun Khan specifically warned that any Indian attempt to weaponize water resources would meet with a firm and forceful response from Pakistan.
Emphasizing the treaty's importance, the PPP leader described the Indus Water Treaty as a mutually binding agreement that requires strict adherence from both parties.
He called upon the international community to recognize its shared responsibility in safeguarding this vital water-sharing arrangement, which has maintained relative stability in the region since 1960 despite periodic tensions.
