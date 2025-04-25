Open Menu

India Must Respect Indus Waters Treaty, Avoid Aggressive Policies: Humayun Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

India must respect Indus Waters Treaty, avoid aggressive policies: Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leader Humayun Khan has strongly cautioned India against any attempt to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), stating that unilateral modifications to this historic agreement are unacceptable.

Expressing serious concerns over India's aggressive posture, he emphasized that such an approach poses significant risks to regional peace and stability.

Highlighting recent developments, the PPP leader pointed to India's efforts to delay the 2024 meetings of the Permanent Indus Commission as particularly alarming.

He asserted that these actions represent a deliberate attempt to weaken the treaty's implementation, constituting both a violation of international law and a potential catalyst for heightened tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Hamayun Khan specifically warned that any Indian attempt to weaponize water resources would meet with a firm and forceful response from Pakistan.

Emphasizing the treaty's importance, the PPP leader described the Indus Water Treaty as a mutually binding agreement that requires strict adherence from both parties.

He called upon the international community to recognize its shared responsibility in safeguarding this vital water-sharing arrangement, which has maintained relative stability in the region since 1960 despite periodic tensions.

Recent Stories

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital R ..

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..

48 minutes ago
 UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint aft ..

UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asi ..

Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea

3 hours ago
 Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental he ..

Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health

3 hours ago
 At least four killed in in landmine blast near Que ..

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025

7 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

22 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan