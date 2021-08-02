SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar has strongly condemned the Indian army's aggression in occupied Kashmir as well as the revocation of the occupied region's special status.

Talking to APP, he expressed concern over the atrocities being perpetrated by India against the Kashmiri people.

He said that India should withdraw the amendment to the law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of the occupied Kashmir.

Baryar urged the world community to use its influence to pressurise India for halting the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian Army in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hard time," he said.

Baryar appealed to the UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to mitigate the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiris.

The SCCI president said that freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He demanded the UN and human rights organisations take note of the Indian aggression and push for holding of a referendum in occupied Kashmir.