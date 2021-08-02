UrduPoint.com

India Must Restore Kashmir's Special Status: SCCI Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:40 PM

India must restore Kashmir's special status: SCCI chief

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaiser Iqbal Baryar has strongly condemned the Indian army's aggression in occupied Kashmir as well as the revocation of the occupied region's special status.

Talking to APP, he expressed concern over the atrocities being perpetrated by India against the Kashmiri people.

He said that India should withdraw the amendment to the law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of the occupied Kashmir.

Baryar urged the world community to use its influence to pressurise India for halting the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian Army in the occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hard time," he said.

Baryar appealed to the UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to mitigate the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiris.

The SCCI president said that freedom was the basic right of the people of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact. He demanded the UN and human rights organisations take note of the Indian aggression and push for holding of a referendum in occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India World Army United Nations Jammu Sialkot Chamber 2019 Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements ..

Abu Dhabi announces 71% reduction in requirements for starting new commercial bu ..

1 minute ago
 Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

16 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

31 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

46 minutes ago
 Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

Families reunited as travel rules eased in UK

1 minute ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.