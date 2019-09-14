India must stop cyber-terrorism against Pakistan, other countries: Rehman Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik has said that India was involved in cybercrimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A Rehman Malik has said that India was involved in cybercrimes worldwide and stealing sensitive national data of various countries for different nefarious activities.

In a press statement, he said that Indian hackers steal data of different countries and selling it to rival countries and the data of individuals for blackmailing. He will be writing to Secretary General Interpol against Indian cyber-terrorism against various sovereign states.

Senator Rehman Malik said that India was not only committing unprecedented brutalities as it is 41st day of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and the valley was turned into world largest jail but also involved in committing cybercrimes against Pakistan and many other countries.

''I warn India to stop doing cyber-terrorism against Pakistan,''he said that as per available authentic information,after the Pulwama attack in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan faced its worst cyber-attacks in the history by India as an Indian group namely 'Team I Crew' hacked above 200 Pakistani websites. Attacking any sovereign state through hacking its different institutions' websites is a cybercrime and comes under Cyber-Terrorism.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said that Indian hackers were notorious for their repeated evil intrusion in cyberspace throughout the world. Indian hackers made many attempts to attack the website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in 2013 and later in 2018. ''My investigation suggests that India has adopted a clandestine and a complicated procedure to get the ingress into the sensitive and important data of various countries through hacking the websites of different institutions.

He said that India through its hackers steals sensitive national data of different countries and uses it for its political and military targets and also uses it for individuals blackmailing. Senator A. Rehman Malik said that India was not only involved in Cyber Crimes against Pakistan but also hacking into other countries including middle East which was an attack on their sovereignty. India was stealing important and sensitive national data of various countries and selling it to their rival countries and this act falls under Cyber-Terrorism and in violation of International Laws. He will be writing a letter to Secretary General Interpol to take immediate action against India for Cyber-Terrorism.