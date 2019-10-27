UrduPoint.com
India No Longer Befool Int'l Community Over IOJ&K: FM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said India should realize that it could not fool the world over Indian Occupied Jammu and Kahsmir (IOJ&K) forever and its tried and trite accusations of terrorism, while simultaneously being the principle perpetrator of it, have little import with the international community.

In a message on Kashmir Black Day, the minister said India had been called out, criticized and castigated by friend and foe alike. The entire international media had come forth and called out India's shame democracy and bogus egalitarianism in unison.

"We also reiterate our firm and continued political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of IOJ&K in their grand struggle until they achieve their legitimate right of self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions," he assured.

Qureshi said on this day 72 long years ago, Indian forces landed in Srinagar to occupy and oppress the innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) in a clear violation of international law and norms.

He said on August 5th, the same India had endeavored to rob the people of IOJ&K of their last semblance of independence and autonomy by indulging in a shambolic, illegal fraudulence and by accepting to lead to a demographic change in IOK.

"For almost three months now, the Kashmiris have been prisoners in their own homes, aliens in their own land and unwelcome on their own roads. The whole IOK has been turned with a de-facto prison. Despite Indian spin doctors best attempts, the world has taken notice," a press release quoted the minister as saying.

Qureshi said in-spite of the horrendous Indian atrocities and apathy on behalf of a large part of the international community, the brave people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir had demonstrated exemplary resilience and grit in the face of Indian aggression.

Assuring the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, he said they did commemorate their exemplary grit and spirit on the occasion of the Kashmir Black Day.

