India no longer occupy Kashmir: Barrister Sultan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary has claimed that India was badly exposed on international level of its criminal activities and will no longer be able to sustain illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

Barrister Sultan while addressing a press conference prior to Iftar dinner hosted by him for media persons here Yesterday at Presidency, gave a detail account of his recent visit to United States (US) and United Kingdom (UK) and said he had briefed US congressmen and British Parliament about the current situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and sought their efforts to resolve the issue in the interest of global peace.

“Unresolved issue may trigger a war in the region threatening the global peace as both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers,” The AJK president added saying the international community will no longer afford to ignore this lingering issue.

He said that during his visit to the United Kingdom, he briefed the British Parliamentarians in detail about the Kashmir issue, the ongoing Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, and the current situation there and emphasized that resolving the Kashmir issue was Britain’s dual responsibility because it was unfinished agenda of the division of subcontinent left by them. He reminded them that the people of Kashmir continue to seek the attention of the international community towards their recognized right to self-determination and global community must recognize that the key to lasting peace in South Asia lies in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

He said similarly, during his visit to the United States, he met with U.S. Congressman Thomas Suzie and informed him about the latest situation in occupied Kashmir, stressing the need for a resolution. He also invited Congressman Thomas Suozzi to visit Azad Kashmir that he accepted, stating that he would visit soon.

It is worth mentioning here that some time ago; U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also visited Muzaffarabad.

He further stated that the real and Primary stakeholders in the Kashmir issue were the people of Kashmir. Therefore, whenever Pakistan-India negotiations take place in the future, the Kashmiri people must be included in talks.

He criticized India for committing state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and pointed out that minorities within India were also suffering under Modi’s oppressive regime. ”Indeed this situation proves that India is not the world’s largest democracy but rather a Hindu autocracy,” he added saying India was pursuing Hindutva policies and emerging as a global terrorist state.

Referring to the undeniable evidence presented by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Parliament, which exposed India's involvement in killing of Sikh leader, he said these revelations led to widespread condemnation of India's actions worldwide.

Furthermore, he highlighted that since August 5, 2019, India had been making large-scale demographic changes in occupied Kashmir to eliminate the Kashmir issue and annex the region completely. However, he warned that the Kashmiri people would never allow India’s nefarious plans to succeed.

The President asserted that his visits to the UK and the US would have far-reaching effects. He reassured the people of occupied Kashmir that Kashmiris across the world stand by them in their struggle. Overseas Kashmiris are playing a vital role in raising their voices at the international level, urging the global community to put an end to Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir and grant the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

He expressed confidence that the day was not far when occupied Kashmir will be liberated from India's oppressive and illegal occupation.