India not secular but Hindu state: Sehrai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :All Parties Huriyet Conference (APHC) Senior Leader in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that India is not a secular but a Hindu state, which has no respect for human values.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the fascist regime in India neither allowed him to see the last glimpse of his martyred son Junaid Sehrai, nor to offer his funeral prayers. He pointed out that Indian rulers considered it as boldness to disrespect the dead bodies of the martyrs, particularly of Kashmiri Muslims whereas it was nothing but sheer cowardice. The APHC leader maintained that the BJP and RSS regime had exposed the real face of India and the reality is known to everybody beyond doubt that New Delhi is not ready give regard to set standards of humanity and morality.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch areas of the territory.

The residents complained that besides arresting youth and damaging properties, the troops were misbehaving with inmates during the operations. The troops chopped off dozens of Apple trees in the dead of night in Srigufwara in Islamabad district. A civilian, who is a health worker by profession, was injured in firing by Indian troops in Kulgam district on Thursday.

An APHC delegation Thursday visited the house of illegally detained leader of Jammu and Democratic Political Movement Shakeel Ahmed Butt in Srinagar and condoled with his family the demise of his brother Ghulam Muhammad Butt.