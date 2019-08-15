India not to succeed in its nefarious designs: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that Indian government wanted to suppress indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris by using atrocities and different tactics but it would not succeed in its nefarious designs.

Talking to a private news channel, he said war had been started with India and war was not name of just utilizing of weapons, artillery or tanks but there were many other ways to combat with enemies including media, social media and diplomacy.

He said Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly were in contacts with the counterparts of other countries and Pakistan would utilize every regional and international forms for the purpose.

He said Pakistan Armed forces were fully capable for responding in befitting manners to any Indian aggression.

The whole Pakistani nation had expressed its solidarity with Kashmiri people by holding rallies across the country, he added.

He said that all the political parties were on the same page as far as Kashmir dispute was concerned. Pakistan had a commitment with Kashmiri people and would continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people, he added.

The minister said India had intentionally tried to abolish the special status of Kashmir and attempted to change demography in Held Kashmir, adding, we stand united as a nation with the Kashmiris.

He said Indian present government had violated the commitments made by their own leaders Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mohan Das Gandhi in United Nations General Assembly.

He said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Hitler mindset and was famous as the butcher of Gujrat, adding he was playing with fire in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the independence of Kashmir from Indian occupation was not so far away now.