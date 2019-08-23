UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Notorious For Barbarity, Torture In World: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 08:05 PM

India notorious for barbarity, torture in world: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that India was already notorious for its barbarity and torture in the world and it was committing the same acts in Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that India was already notorious for its barbarity and torture in the world and it was committing the same acts in Occupied Kashmir.

The minister said Kashmiri people were ready to take their decisions by offering sacrifices in the face of Indian barbarity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will brief the world regarding Indian brutality in the occupied Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council meeting. He said Indian premier Narendra Modi had proven himself the worst dictator than Hitler, he added.

In a statement, Ansar Majeed Khan said that Modi would long be remembered as the 'killer regime'. India had made a futile effort to suppress the right to self-determination of Kashmiris, he added.

He strongly condemned the house arrest of Hurriyat leaders.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Narendra Modi Same Adolf Hitler Dictator Labour

Recent Stories

Chinese delegation keen to introduce modern tech i ..

1 minute ago

Scholars strongly condemn Indian atrocities in IOK ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates burns unit at DHQ

1 minute ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 534 point to closes ..

9 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police rounded up 16 lawbreakers

9 minutes ago

Rosatom's CEO Plans to Start Selling Floating Nucl ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.