India notorious for barbarity, torture in world: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that India was already notorious for its barbarity and torture in the world and it was committing the same acts in Occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has said that India was already notorious for its barbarity and torture in the world and it was committing the same acts in Occupied Kashmir

The minister said Kashmiri people were ready to take their decisions by offering sacrifices in the face of Indian barbarity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will brief the world regarding Indian brutality in the occupied Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council meeting. He said Indian premier Narendra Modi had proven himself the worst dictator than Hitler, he added.

In a statement, Ansar Majeed Khan said that Modi would long be remembered as the 'killer regime'. India had made a futile effort to suppress the right to self-determination of Kashmiris, he added.

He strongly condemned the house arrest of Hurriyat leaders.