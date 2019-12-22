India now being named as extremist state globally: Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the Modi-led Indian government, influenced by RSS ideology, had buried the secular face of India, which was now known as an extremist-state around the globe.

She expressed these views while addressing the party coordinators of NA-72 here at a local hotel.

"India pushed Kashmir into violence and promoted the ideology of RSS which caused violence everywhere in India," she said.

Firdous said Modi's theory was categorically rejected across India and people there had started mass demonstrations against the so-called secular state.

She said Indian forces had started unprovoked attacks on the Line of Control killing innocent civilians, but the Armed forces and people of Pakistan were united to respond Indian aggression befittingly, she said.

She said the government had sent back the arrested Indian pilot under an effective peace strategy.

Talking about the government policies, she said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower the local elected representatives for resolving public issues at grass-root-level by playing a role of bridge between the government and the people.

She said the government had put the country on the direction of prosperity and development.

Commenting over the request of Maryum Nawaz, seeking permission to look after father in London, the special assistant said that Sub-committee of the Federal Cabinet would forward its recommendations in this regard to the cabinet which will decide about the same. She questioned that why Maryum was in so hurry to go abroad.

Firdous said that PML-N had been divided into two sub groups as being reflected in the statements and stances of both Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif.

She said that PML-N seemed to be in a confusion as its top leadership had by-passed party's ideology several times for personal interests.

Commenting over the recent remarks of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about National Accountability Bureau (NAB), she said Bilawal should had to answer the queries of bureau particularity about his money-trail and details of assets.

On this occasion, Firdous had also given notifications to the representatives of NA-72 appointing them as coordinators.