India now monitoring social media accounts of government employees in IIOJK: Mehbooba

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party President, Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said that the India's paranoia about the Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media accounts of government employees now being monitored.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mehbooba Mufti was reacting to a news report she shared on Twitter.

The report claimed that a new directive by the authorities require the social media history of government employees to be scanned for objectionable activity.

"Even as India gasps for breath thanks to Govt of India inept handling of COVID-19, it's paranoia about Kashmiris has touched a new low with social media of government employees now being monitored.

The vengeance with which J&K's special status was scrapped doesn't seem to have an end in sight," Mehbooba said in her tweet.