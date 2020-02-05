UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India On Way To Dismemberment: Provincial Minister For Energy Dr Akhtar Malik

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:53 PM

India on way to dismemberment: Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday said that India was on way to dismemberment due to its wrong policies

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday said that India was on way to dismemberment due to its wrong policies.

While addressing a ceremony in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said India would be divided into many pieces due to anti-minorities policies of Narendra Modi .

He expressed solidarity with innocent people of Kashmir and stated that the whole Pakistani nation was standing by them.

He stated that Pakistan was incomplete without Jammu and Kashmir and hoped that Kashmiris would achieve freedom soon and similarly, the valley would be part of Pakistan.

He further remarked that Pakistan armed forces were capable of thwarting nefarious designs of the enemy.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi also spoke and stated that sacrifices of people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) would bear fruit soon.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting the plight of peoples in IOK at international forums effectively.

"Now the whole world is talking about human right violations in the occupied valley and putting pressure on Indian government to halt curfew in the IOK which was imposed since August last year", he added MPA Barrister Waseem Khan Badozai stated that India revoked article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He also hailed visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and two nation theory, which proved true especially in the on-going scenario in the neighbouring country.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak said that on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistani nation gave message to the whole world that they were supporting Kashmiris' struggle for their right to self-determination .

"Independence is right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and none can deprive them from their just right", he added.

City Police Officer Zubair Daraishak demanded right of plebiscite for the innocent people of the occupied valley.

He said fascist face of India had been exposed before the world due to atrocious steps.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Police Narendra Modi Jammu Independence August From Government

Recent Stories

Ceasefire violations: four civilians including a c ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Expecting Discussions on Fordow Plant With ..

19 minutes ago

Motorway Police expresses solidarity with Kashmiri ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan's support to Kashmiris' just cause apprec ..

19 minutes ago

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) holds rally ..

25 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemns ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.