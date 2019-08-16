A leading Chinese newspaper, China Daily says India has opened a Pandora's box by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir and splitting it into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th August, 2019) A leading Chinese newspaper, China Daily says India has opened a Pandora's box by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir and splitting it into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In an article, the paper said India's unilateral move to fundamentally change the administrative division of the region have angered its two neighbors and invited strong reactions from both.It said Hindutva could lead India-Pakistan relations to a point of no return, and aggravate the conflicts between different communities, religious groups, and the upper and lower castes in Indi.