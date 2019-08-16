UrduPoint.com
India Opened Pandora's Box By Revoking Special Status Of Occupied Kashmir: China Daily

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:29 PM

India opened Pandora's box by revoking special status of occupied Kashmir: China Daily

A leading Chinese newspaper, China Daily says India has opened a Pandora's box by revoking the special status of occupied Kashmir and splitting it into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh

In an article, the paper said India's unilateral move to fundamentally change the administrative division of the region have angered its two neighbors and invited strong reactions from both.It said Hindutva could lead India-Pakistan relations to a point of no return, and aggravate the conflicts between different communities, religious groups, and the upper and lower castes in Indi.

In an article, the paper said India's unilateral move to fundamentally change the administrative division of the region have angered its two neighbors and invited strong reactions from both.It said Hindutva could lead India-Pakistan relations to a point of no return, and aggravate the conflicts between different communities, religious groups, and the upper and lower castes in Indi.

