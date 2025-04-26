India orchestrated Pahalgam attack to divert global attention from atrocities at IIOJK : Experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Accusations leveled by India against Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam incident have drawn sharp criticism from experts, who claim the attack was a "false flag operation" orchestrated to cover internal security lapses and deflect attention from domestic failures.

Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar told APP on Saturday that India's baseless accusations lack both investigation and legal justification.

“The Indian government and media have once again resorted to blaming Pakistan without presenting any credible evidence,” Dr. Ejaz Khan said, questioning the timing of the baseless accusations, which coincided with the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to India.

He challenged the Indian false flag narrative by raising key security questions, including the absence of evidence regarding casualties and perpetrators. “If it was truly a terror attack, where are the bodies of the alleged terrorists? Where is the proof—weaponry, communication logs, video footage?” he asked.

He pointed out that only a single, suspicious image has circulated in Indian media, showing a woman beside a man lying on the ground with no visible injuries or destruction.

“This looks more like staged propaganda than the aftermath of a Pahalgam attack,” he added, noting how social media accounts linked to India's intelligence agency, RAW, began blaming Pakistan in real time—suggesting premeditation and termed Pahalgam attack was a deep conspercy against Pakistan.

Brigadier (Retd.) Mahmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order for the erstwhile FATA region, echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that Pahalgam, located nearly 400 kilometers from the Line of Control, is one of the most heavily guarded areas in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), patrolled by over 800,000 Indian security personnel.

"In such a tight security grid—where there’s practically one soldier for every five civilians—how could such a bold attack occur in broad daylight?” he questioned. “Pahalgam attack was an orchestrated ploy stage by RAW to malign Pakistan.”

Brigadier Mahmood Shah also highlighted a pattern of similar incidents taking place during politically sensitive moments or international visits. “These attacks always seem to happen when India wants to shift focus or build a narrative against Pakistan—be it the Samjhauta Express in 2007, Mumbai in 2008, Pulwama in 2019, or now Pahalgam in 2025,” he said.

He recalled that in several previous instances, Indian officials or investigations later contradicted the official narrative of New Delhi. For example, a former CBI officer revealed that the 2008 Mumbai attacks were used by the Indian government to push anti-terror legislation. Likewise, the ex-Governor of IIOJK had publicly stated the Pulwama attack in 2019 was avoidable and mishandled.

The experts further criticized India's global campaign to malign Pakistan while ignoring its own involvement in international incidents, including operations targeting Sikh dissidents and Muslims especially at IIOJK.

He said India orchestrated the Pehalgam attack to divert global attention from attrocities and human rights abuses at IIOJ&K.

“India’s lies have now been fully exposed. In an age of digital transparency, such staged events to mask domestic failures will not go unnoticed,” Dr. Ejaz Khan said. “The international community must demand real answers—not politically motivated rhetoric.”

They said that India must learn of shooting down of two aircrafts and capturing of its pilot during successful operation of Pakistan Air Force in 2019.

They also supported the Federal Govt measures that passed a strong message to India that no compromise would be made on the security of Pakistan.