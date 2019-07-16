UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Ousted From Afghan Peace Process Despite Its Billion Of Rupees Investment In Afghanistan: Indian Media

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:01 PM

India ousted from Afghan peace process despite its billion of rupees investment in Afghanistan: Indian media

Pakistan has made another major achievement on diplomatic front due to complete ouster of Indian from Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) Pakistan has made another major achievement on diplomatic front due to complete ouster of Indian from Afghan peace process.This success has enraged the Indian media that India has been completely ousted from Afghan peace process despite its mammoth investment therein and Pakistan has occupied centre stage as it is going to give final shape to Afghan peace accord along with US and China.Indian news paper Times of India published a comprehensive article in its publication Tuesday acknowledging that Pakistan has made another unprecedented achievement on diplomatic front and India has been shown door out of Afghan peace process.Terming Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan visit to US worrisome for India, Indian media has said Pakistan is going to occupy a centre stage day by day in the region and Pakistan along with US and China is now going to give final shape to peace accord while India has been completely ignored in Afghan peace process.

Keeping India out of decision making process about Afghanistan is matter of grave concern.Now Imran Khan is going to visit US within next few days and US president Trump is also in preparations for this visit.

How India was ignored fully despite its deep interests. Now Pakistan is leading in the region and Indian reservations are no where seen in the entire Afghan peace process despite the fact that Indian had expressed its reservations on the eve of US minister of state arrival at New Delhi and India government placed its concerns before Zalme Khalilzad and Russian authorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia China Visit Trump New Delhi Media From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority at America’s top conferen ..

17 minutes ago

UNHCR: UAE contribution helps assist nearly 133,00 ..

17 minutes ago

Efficacy test of new HIV vaccine against multiple ..

1 minute ago

Benitez exit a surprise says Newcastle midfielder ..

1 minute ago

Iran's judiciary confirms arrest of French-Iranian ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Railways awards around Rs 21 mln free tic ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.