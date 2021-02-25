UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, Pakistan Agree To Strictly Adhere To Ceasefire Deal - Indian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

India, Pakistan Agree to Strictly Adhere to Ceasefire Deal - Indian Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) India and Pakistan agreed to maintain "strict observance" of agreements and ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kashmir region and address each other's concerns, the Indian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Heads of military operations of both countries had a phone conversation to review the situation in Kashmir and other regions late on Wednesday.

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing All From

Recent Stories

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

17 minutes ago

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

59 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE’s leaders dare to dream

2 hours ago

Spain wants to increase current €3bn FDI in UAE: ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 February 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.