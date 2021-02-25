India, Pakistan Agree to Strictly Adhere to Ceasefire Deal - Indian Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) India and Pakistan agreed to maintain "strict observance" of agreements and ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kashmir region and address each other's concerns, the Indian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

Heads of military operations of both countries had a phone conversation to review the situation in Kashmir and other regions late on Wednesday.

"Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021," the ministry said in a statement.