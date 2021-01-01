India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Civilian Prisoners as Part of 2008 Agreement - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) New Delhi and Islamabad on Friday exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody under the 2008 bilateral agreement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

Per the agreement, India and Pakistan present each other lists of civilian prisoners and detained fishermen each January 1 and July 1.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody ... India handed over lists of 263 Pakistan civilian prisoners and 77 fishermen in India's custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 49 civilian prisoners and 270 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or believed-to-be Indians," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Indian government asked the Pakistani side for early release of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defense personnel and fishermen.

"In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 03 Indian civilian prisoners and 185 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to Indian Fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners who are in Pakistan's custody and are believed to be Indian," the statement continued.

The ministry concluded by reiterating New Delhi's commitment to all humanitarian issues, including those related to prisoners and fishermen held captive and requested Pakistan to ensure safety and well-being of all Indian civil prisoners and fishermen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.