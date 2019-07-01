India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Civilian Prisoners Under 2008 Agreement - New Delhi

(@imziishan)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) New Delhi and Islamabad have exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in custody as provided for in an agreement signed by the two sides in 2008, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. This is in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged on 1st January and 1st July, every year," the statement read.

India provided Islamabad with the lists of 256 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 99 fishermen who are currently in India's custody.

Pakistan, on its part, shared with New Delhi the lists of 209 fishermen and 52 prisoners, who are or believed to be Indians, according to the statement.

"The [Indian] Government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defense personnel and fishermen along with their boats. In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 10 Indian civil prisoners and 124 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed," the statement said.

Fishermen from India and Pakistan are frequently arrested by the coast guards of both countries for illegal fishing in each other's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.