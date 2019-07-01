UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India, Pakistan Exchange Lists Of Civilian Prisoners Under 2008 Agreement - New Delhi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 35 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:07 PM

India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Civilian Prisoners Under 2008 Agreement - New Delhi

New Delhi and Islamabad have exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in custody as provided for in an agreement signed by the two sides in 2008, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) New Delhi and Islamabad have exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in custody as provided for in an agreement signed by the two sides in 2008, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. This is in keeping with the provisions of the 2008 Agreement under which such lists are exchanged on 1st January and 1st July, every year," the statement read.

India provided Islamabad with the lists of 256 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 99 fishermen who are currently in India's custody.

Pakistan, on its part, shared with New Delhi the lists of 209 fishermen and 52 prisoners, who are or believed to be Indians, according to the statement.

"The [Indian] Government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defense personnel and fishermen along with their boats. In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 10 Indian civil prisoners and 124 Indian fishermen to India whose nationality has been confirmed," the statement said.

Fishermen from India and Pakistan are frequently arrested by the coast guards of both countries for illegal fishing in each other's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad New Delhi January July From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Withholding tax fixed with consent of Sugar Dealer ..

1 minute ago

PJF to send three judokas for int'l events next mo ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to Farooq Nool in fr ..

1 minute ago

699 policemen get commendatory certificates, cash ..

1 minute ago

Serbian Parliament Deputy Speaker Thanks Russia fo ..

1 minute ago

Acting DHS Chief Visiting Central America to Addre ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.