India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Assets Under Non-Aggression Pact

India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear assets covered by a 1988 non-aggression pact, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear assets covered by a 1988 non-aggression pact, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities," a press statement read.

It is an annual routine aimed at building confidence between the nuclear-armed neighbors. The first exchange took place in 1992, a year after the agreement came into effect.

The countries also exchanged lists of hundreds of each other's nationals held in custody. Many of them are fishermen whose boats were impounded. India asked Pakistan to give visas to doctors who will examine inmates in Pakistani prisons claiming to be Indians.