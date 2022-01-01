UrduPoint.com

India, Pakistan Exchange Lists Of Nuclear Assets Under Non-Aggression Pact

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 07:20 PM

India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Assets Under Non-Aggression Pact

India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear assets covered by a 1988 non-aggression pact, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2022) India and Pakistan exchanged lists of nuclear assets covered by a 1988 non-aggression pact, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities," a press statement read.

It is an annual routine aimed at building confidence between the nuclear-armed neighbors. The first exchange took place in 1992, a year after the agreement came into effect.

The countries also exchanged lists of hundreds of each other's nationals held in custody. Many of them are fishermen whose boats were impounded. India asked Pakistan to give visas to doctors who will examine inmates in Pakistani prisons claiming to be Indians.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Exchange Nuclear New Delhi Agreement

Recent Stories

KP CM inaugurates Khpal Kor Village in Swat

KP CM inaugurates Khpal Kor Village in Swat

18 seconds ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago
 Ashrafi inaugurates 50th anniversary celebrations ..

Ashrafi inaugurates 50th anniversary celebrations of St. John's Church

22 seconds ago
 DC listens to complaints at revenue public service ..

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

24 seconds ago
 Chief Minister announces one year contract extensi ..

Chief Minister announces one year contract extension for ad-hoc doctors

3 minutes ago
 60 kg hashish recovered, one arrested

60 kg hashish recovered, one arrested

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.