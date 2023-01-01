India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Facilities, Prisoners - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2023) India and Pakistan have exchanged lists of nuclear facilities and prisoners, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, the two countries signed on December 31, 1988, the agreement on the prohibition of attacks on their nuclear installations and facilities. The document came into force in 1991 and provided that India and Pakistan inform each other about nuclear installations and facilities on January 1 of each year.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and Pakistan," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that this was the 32nd exchange of such lists between the countries.

New Delhi and Islamabad also exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in custody.

"India shared lists of 339 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 Pakistani fishermen currently in Indian custody. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians," the ministry said.

The Indian government also called on Pakistan for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defense personnel, and fishermen along with their boats. The ministry also noted the need to provide immediate consular access to other prisoners from India.