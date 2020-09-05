UrduPoint.com
India-Pakistan Question To Remain On UNSC Agenda Till Kashmiris Get Self Determination Right: FO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 07:43 PM

Pakistan on Saturday said the "India-Pakistan Question" would remain on the agenda of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) until Kashmiris were granted their inherent right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday said the "India-Pakistan Question" would remain on the agenda of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) until Kashmiris were granted their inherent right to self-determination.

In a statement on Twitter, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the Question remained on the agenda since India has never implemented UNSC resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which guaranteed a free and impartial plebiscite under auspices of the United Nations (UN).

The spokesperson's statement came after, according to diplomatic sources, India tried to remove Kashmir dispute from the Security Council's agenda under the agenda item of "India-Pakistan Question" which was brushed aside as "outlandish.

" The agenda was set in accordance with the established rules and procedures and could only be closed if a dispute was "settled" or there was a consensus decision of the Security Council to remove it from its agenda. This was obviously not true in the case of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, he said.

The spokesperson said "India-Pakistan Question" was one of the oldest items on UNSC agenda.

He said India continued to deny Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination enshrined in the UNSC resolutions.\867

