'India, Pakistan Shall Hold Talks On Kashmir Dispute'; Says Farooq Abdullah

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

'India, Pakistan shall hold talks on Kashmir dispute'; says Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :National Conference (NC) president in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Farooq Abdullah Saturday said that India and Pakistan should hold talks with honesty on the Kashmir dispute.

According to the Kashmir media service, Farooq Abdullah said that India and Pakistan should talk with pure intentions as wars do not resolve anything.

He said, "Promoting border tourism or holding rallies in IIOJK is only a drama which will go on until India and Pakistan hold talks with honesty on the Kashmir issue." He said, "The hearts of both countries need to be pure. There has been enough show-off."Responding to a question, he said, "The situation in occupied Kashmir has changed as border tourism is being promoted and Indian flag rallies are being organized by BJP activists in IIOJK."

