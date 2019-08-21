UrduPoint.com
India, Pakistan Should Resolve Kashmir Issue Bilaterally: UK PM Tells Modi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 02:53 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that India and Pakistan must resolve the Kashmir issue between themselves.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a phone call

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that India and Pakistan must resolve the Kashmir issue between themselves.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a phone call.

Spokeswoman for his Downing Street office said that PM Johnson made clear that the UK views the issue of Kashmir as one for India and Pakistan to resolve bilaterally."He underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue," the spokesperson added.

