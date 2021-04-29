UrduPoint.com
India-Pakistan Solidarity Trends On Social Media Amid Worsening COVID-19 Crisis In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:32 PM

The subject of solidarity between India and Pakistan, despite their long-time hostility, has been trending on social media as Pakistan provides relief support to its neighbor that is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe,global times reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The subject of solidarity between India and Pakistan, despite their long-time hostility, has been trending on social media as Pakistan provides relief support to its neighbor that is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe,global times reported on Thursday.

The hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia began trending on Twitter after Pakistan provided timely help to India. "The concerned authorities of Pakistan and India can work out modalities for quick delivery of the relief items. They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic," Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign office said, on its official Twitter account.

Pakistan has offered to provide relief materials to India such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, digital X-ray machines and PPEs to help its neighboring country through the hard times, according to Khaleej Times.

Many netizens from the two countries swarmed onto Twitter to express their thanks and joy for Pakistan's timely help, while feeling chilled over the unsympathetic response from the US.

"Glad to see this Hashtag #PakistanstandswithIndia number 1 on Pakistan Panel. Highly Prayers for India, we stand with you Guys. Political differences are apart it's time to show solidarity with humanity," Umaid Ali, a Pakistani student, posted on Twitter.

"Even Pakistan has expressed solidarity with India. This thing is missing from USA. India should remember well all who expressed solidarity with us during difficult time," another Twitter user from India posted.

China also expressed its willingness to help India with oxygen, face masks and other medical supplies, with the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka announcing on Monday morning: "800 Oxygen Concentrators have been airlifted today from #HongKong to #Delhi ; 10,000 more in a week. #China is keeping in touch with #India for urgent needs. Stay Strong!"France, Britain and Germany have also promised rapid support. Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its COVID-19 crisis,

