India, Pakistan Stop Short Of Finalizing Cross-Border Corridor For Sikh Pilgrims

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:02 PM

India, Pakistan Stop Short of Finalizing Cross-Border Corridor for Sikh Pilgrims

Indian and Pakistani diplomats agreed on Wednesday to create a visa-free corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims wishing to visit a holy shrine in Pakistan but failed to finalize the deal

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Indian and Pakistani diplomats agreed on Wednesday to create a visa-free corridor for Indian Sikh pilgrims wishing to visit a holy shrine in Pakistan but failed to finalize the deal.

The Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal crossed into India's northern Punjab province for a third round of talks on the "modalities for operationalization of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor," sources in the Indian Foreign Ministry said.

The tentative agreement will allow 5,000 pilgrims a day to travel to the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib shrine in Pakistan without visas all year round.

"However, owing to certain differences on a few key issues, the agreement could not be finalized. Pakistan has insisted on charging a service fee for allowing Pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib," sources said.

The talks come despite a downgrade in the Indian-Pakistani diplomatic ties over India's decision to strip the portion of the disputed Kashmir region under its control of special status and statehood.

