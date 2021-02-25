India-Pakistan 'Strict Observance' of Ceasefire Positive Step for Stability - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The decision by India and Pakistan to commit to strict observance of the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Kashmir region is a positive step for stability in South Asia, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"The United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the line of control starting on February 25," Psaki said in a press briefing.

"This is a positive step towards peace and stability in south Asia which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress."

Earlier in the day, the Indian Defense Ministry said India and Pakistan agreed to maintain "strict observance" of agreements and the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Kashmir region and to address each other's concerns.

The defense ministers of both countries reviewed the situation in Kashmir and other regions.