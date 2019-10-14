India partially allows cell phone service in Occupied Kashmir

(@fidahassanain)

Ban on pre-paid cell phone connections and internet is still continuing.

SRINAGAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) After 73-day black out, Indian government amid mounting international pressure has restored mobile networks in Occupied Kashmir.

According to the details, the Indian government restored call facilities on post-paid cellphone connections in Occupied Kashmir. However, the ban on pre-paid cell phone connections and internet services was still continuing.

On August 5, the Modi government repealed Article 375 of the Constitution and stripped Occupied Kashmir of its special status. Soon after stripping special status of the disputed territory, the Indian government sent extra military troops into Occupied Kashmir, imposed curfew in the disputed territory, arrested local leadership and subjected the people to severe torturer by putting them into illegal detention centers. Schools and markets were shut down while the children were also subjected to severe torture by the Indian army in Occupied Kashmir.

However, after mounting international pressure on violations of human rights, the Modi government eased restrictions in Occupied Kashmir and allowed calls on post-paid cell phone connections.

Holding a press conference on Saturday, Indian government’s spokesperson Rohit Kansal said that all phones connected to a monthly subscription would be restored and be functional from noon on Monday and the same measures would be applied to all other districts of Occupied Kashmir. However, Kansal did not share any indication about internet service and pre-paid cell phone service in the Occupied valley during his press conference.

After partial restoration of cell phones, the people of Occupied territory expressed serious anger at the government. “How the Kashmir should respond to Indian government for restoring just a post-paid cell phone service here?,” a Kashmiri trader surprised while raising a question. He said they had been living in a stone age and had no connection with the outer world.

“Thank you India for restoring our digital rights,” an Indian tv quoted a Kashmir man saying as. People expressed anger at the situation, saying that they had been cut off from the last two months.

“Partial restoration of cell phones is a gift in over two months’ blackout,” said a student. Prime Minister Imran Khan, after Modi’s move to revoking Article 375 of Indian Constitution, raised the issued of Occupied Kashmir at international level and informed the world community that India was planning genocide of Kashmir people. US President Trump also offered mediation between Pakistan and India but the Modi government declined President’s offer and said that it was an issue which would be resolved bilaterally.

PM Khan addressed the UN Assembly and called world attention towards Indian army’s atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. Modi, interestingly, failed to grab world’s attention during his speech at the UN forum.