UrduPoint.com

India Peddles Another Concocted Story Of Arresting 'Pakistani Terrorist'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

India peddles another concocted story of arresting 'Pakistani terrorist'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :In an unsuccessful attempt to counter Pakistan's dossier with solid evidence of India's involvement in terrorism, the ruling Bharatia Janta government has found an easiest way – To push fake narrative against Pakistan.

The newest of such claims is the "arrest of a Pakistani national with AK-47 in possession" made by the New Delhi's Commissioner of Police on Monday.

Interestingly, the announcement by the senior official was made at a press conference "without any concrete proof".

The security experts say that India is trying to build an environment for false flag operations to cover up the embarrassment it faced at international level after getting exposed by the Pakistan's dossier.

India claims that the arrested man Muhammad Ashraf has an original Indian passport, on which he traveled to Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

This is not the first time, the experts say, that India has used its own nationals with criminal background and portrayed them as Pakistanis.

They say that this is India's attempt to create a false narrative to hide its own failures and divert attention from its oppression against Kashmiris and minorities.

After becoming irrelevant in Afghanistan, India is stirring up false narratives against Pakistan, especially in the context of upcoming UN Climate Change Conference and G20 Summit.

So far, India has not come up with any credible proofs to deny the charges of terrorism against it, but to create false stories with baseless narrative against Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Police Thailand United Nations New Delhi Man Saudi Arabia Criminals From Government

Recent Stories

Huawei Pakistan Kicks off IP Club 2021 to Empower ..

Huawei Pakistan Kicks off IP Club 2021 to Empower Businesses

12 minutes ago
 GITEX 2021: Ministry of State for FNC Affairs show ..

GITEX 2021: Ministry of State for FNC Affairs showcases innovations designed to ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture prepares to launch a remarkable vers ..

Dubai Culture prepares to launch a remarkable version of DFYT 2021

16 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador t ..

OIC Secretary General Receives Danish Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

31 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Centra ..

Fujairah CP receives ambassadors of several Central American countries

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor e ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Brazil&#039;s Parana Governor explore prospects of trade coop ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.