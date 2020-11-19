UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Perpetrates Terrorism In Pakistan, Dr Moeed Tells British Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 12:26 AM

India perpetrates terrorism in Pakistan, Dr Moeed tells British Envoy

British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner expressed interest in critically examining the dossier of Pakistani highlighting Indian terrorism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu an Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner expressed interest in critically examining the dossier of Pakistani highlighting Indian terrorism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu an Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr. Christian Turner met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf on Wednesday who enlighten the the high commissioner about the involvement of India in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan.

He also called on the international community to pressurize India to stop conflicts in the region.

The world should support the independence of Kashmiris, Dr.Moeed Yousaf said.

He also raised Pakistan's concern over India's aggressive and irresponsible attitude in Kashmir.

The SAPM added that during the Prime Minister's visit to Afghanistan, bilateral relations, trade and peace in Afghanistan would be discussed.

British High Commissioner Dr.Christian Turner also discussed prevailing COVID-19 situation with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Prime Minister World Visit Jammu Independence Christian

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

19 minutes ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

44 minutes ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

20 minutes ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

22 minutes ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

22 minutes ago

UK lorry driver claims innocence in Vietnamese mig ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.