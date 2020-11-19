India perpetrates terrorism in Pakistan, Dr Moeed tells British Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :British High Commissioner Dr. Christian Turner expressed interest in critically examining the dossier of Pakistani highlighting Indian terrorism in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu an Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr. Christian Turner met with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf on Wednesday who enlighten the the high commissioner about the involvement of India in perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan.

He also called on the international community to pressurize India to stop conflicts in the region.

The world should support the independence of Kashmiris, Dr.Moeed Yousaf said.

He also raised Pakistan's concern over India's aggressive and irresponsible attitude in Kashmir.

The SAPM added that during the Prime Minister's visit to Afghanistan, bilateral relations, trade and peace in Afghanistan would be discussed.

British High Commissioner Dr.Christian Turner also discussed prevailing COVID-19 situation with the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf.